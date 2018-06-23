Taylor and Postol make weight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Scotland’s highly-rated Super Lightweight contender Josh Taylor (12-0-0) will headline against Ukraine’s former world champion Viktor Postol (29-1-0) tomorrow night, after both men made weight before a packed crowd at the St. Enoch Centre in Glasgow. Droves of fans turned out to support Taylor, who faces the toughest test of his career against the vastly-experienced Postol, live on Channel 5.

Postol weighed in at 9st 13lbs 8oz, before WBC Silver champion Taylor also tipped the scales at 9st 13lbs 8oz. Both men looked composed as they then faced off before an electric crowd, with the scene now set for a big night of boxing tomorrow night.

Edinburgh’s Bantamweight sensation Lee McGregor (3-0-0) fights for his first belt on the bill, as he squares off against Goodluck Mrema (22-2-0) for the IBF Youth Bantamweight world title. The up-and-coming pair both made weight comfortably, with McGregor weighing 8st 5lbs 12oz, and Mrema weighing 8st 5lbs 3oz.

Northampton’s explosive talent Chantelle Cameron (6-0-0) faces former world title challenger Natalia Vanesa del Valle Aguirre (8-11-3). Cameron weighed 9st 8lbs 12oz, and Aguirre tipped the scales at 9st 5lbs 8oz.

Also fighting for a title on the card is highly-rated Heavyweight Martin Bakole (10-0-0), who faces the towering DL Jones (8-1-1) over ten rounds. ‘Big Martin’ weighed in at 19st 4lbs, whilst Jones weighed 17st 1lb.

WEIGHTS

Josh Taylor vs. Viktor Postol (WBC Super Lightweight Final World Title Eliminator, 12×3 mins)

Taylor: 9st 13lbs 8oz

Postol: 9st 13lbs 8oz

Lee McGregor vs. Goodluck Mrema (IBF Youth Bantamweight world title, 10×3 mins)

McGregor: 8st 5lbs 12oz

Mrema: 8st 5lbs 3oz

Chantelle Cameron vs. Natalia Vanesa del Valle Aguirre (10×2 mins)

Cameron: 9st 8lbs 12oz

Aguirre: 9st 5lbs 8oz

Martin Bakole vs. DL Jones (IBO Continental Heavyweight title, 10×3 mins)

Bakole: 19st 4lbs

Jones: 17st 1lb

Gary Rae vs. Johnson Tellez (6×3 mins)

Rae: 8st 11lbs

Tellez: 8st 11lbs

Tommy Philbin vs. Dominik Landgraf (6×3 mins)

Philbin: 12st 3lbs 8oz

Landgraf: 12st 8lbs 8oz

Eftychia Kathapouli vs. Domenika Novotna (4×2 mins)

Kathapouli: 9st 1lb 8oz

Novotna: 9st 8oz