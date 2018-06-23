Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes tickets on sale

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

TICKETS are now on sale for boxing’s summer sizzler at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday 18th August starring Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes.

Frampton will defend his ‘interim’ WBO world featherweight title against Australian Luke Jackson, who is ranked ﬁfth in the world.

It is a huge occasion for Frampton and he hopes victory will set-up a showdown with IBF champion Josh Warrington.

Lineal World Heavyweight Champion Fury will box a non-title ten rounder in his second comeback ﬁght and is on a mission to conquer the world.

Frampton’s close friend Barnes will challenge for the WBC World Flyweight title in just his sixth professional contest when he faces champion Cristofer Rosales, who will making his ﬁrst defence.

A talent stacked undercard will be announced by promoter Frank Warren in the coming weeks featuring some of the big names and emerging stars in world boxing.

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie. priced at £40, £50, £80, £100, £120, £150, £250, £400 (includes hospitality).

Buying tickets over the phone – 0844 847 2455

To purchase Accessible Seating – 0333 321 9996