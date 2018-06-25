Kali Reis and Anthony Laureano looking to impress in homecoming

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

With June 30th rapidly approaching, the hype for STAR BOXING’S “SLUGFEST at the SUN” continues to build as two of the premier fighters on the card will be making their New England homecoming. In the co-feature bout, KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS (13-7-1 4KO’s) of Providence, Rhode Island will be making her third appearance at Mohegan Sun against PATY “LA ELEGANTE” RAMIREZ (11-5 5KO’s). Adding to the excitement, Connecticut’s own “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (7-0 3KO’s) of East Hartford is set to make his return home at Mohegan Sun in his bout against JUAN de la CRUZ RODRIGUEZ (8-9-1 6KO’s).

Rhode Island’s Native Warrior, Kali Reis, is no stranger to bright lights and pressure. Coming off an impressive performance on HBO against undisputed champion and #1 pound-for-pound female fighter in the world, Cecilia Braekhus, Reis looks to return home, back to New England and put her full warrior spirit out on display at the Mohegan Sun.

When commenting on her upcoming fight, Reis had this to say, “Fans can expect to see an even more determined, skilled, hungry, evolving WARRIOR in there! The fight on HBO with Braekhus was such a learning experience and I am grateful for making history in not only women’s boxing but my own personal journey as well.”

See Also

The last time Reis fought at Mohegan Sun was in November of last year. She is thrilled to be making this homecoming.

“I am excited to be back ‘home’ at Mohegan Sun June 30th,” said the Rhode Island native. “Star Boxing always has action packed fights lighting up this beautiful area. My fans love coming to Mohegan Sun. There isn’t a bad seat in the house and their hospitality is fantastic. Joe DeGuardia is keeping me very productive since we signed with him back in November. I am so pleased with the decision myself and manager Brian made to sign with them.”

Another local warrior on the card to watch is Anthony Laureano. Laureano earned the nickname “Action” for his relentless, coming-forward fight style. If the East Hartford native is in the ring, fans can always expect an exciting show from start to finish. Star Boxing’s “Slugfest at the Sun” always brings fireworks to Connecticut, and Laureano looks to continue the tradition with his homecoming at Mohegan Sun.

Laureano was asked what he will provide the fans at Mohegan Sun, and his response was simply, “The same thing they always see, action. Action, that’s it. The people are coming to pay money and they are going to get what they paid for. Even in my last fight, people got what they paid for. They came to see action and to see somebody come forward. They don’t want to see nobody dancing around. I’m not saying that style is bad, I can do it too, but people like two guys who come forward and want to fight. I’m that fighter. I’m that fighter that always wants to fight.”

This bout against Rodriguez will mark the third time in his career that Laureano is fighting at Mohegan Sun.

When asked about the venue, this is what Laureano had to say, “I love Mohegan…Mohegan is my home. There is no place like it. I love the ring, everything is just so beautiful. The atmosphere, the crowd, my hometown crowd is there, and when they’re there it’s loud…Mohegan is my home, no doubt. The casino treats me good, and when I go there I feel this is where I belong. I’ve never felt that anywhere else.

In the main event of “SLUGFEST at the SUN” on June 30th, JOE SMITH JR. will make his long anticipated return to the ring against tough Kentuckian, MELVIN RUSSELL. After eleven months out of the ring due to a broken jaw, the “Common Man”, Union Local 66 laborer, Joe Smith Jr. returns at the beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. After coming off a stellar KO win on NBC against Andrzej Fonfara, and knocking out the legend, Bernard Hopkins, clear out of the ring, on HBO, Smith Jr. has his eyes set on winning a world title. Smith Jr. is currently rated #3 (WBC) and #7 (WBA) in the world.