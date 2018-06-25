Mohegan Sun & Star Boxing supporting USA Boxing Alumni Association this Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

USA Boxing’s “Alumni Association Membership Drive Month” concludes this Saturday with another gathering as Mohegan Sun and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing support the first-year group’s efforts to connect USA Boxing’s alumni.

USA Boxing Alumni Association (USABAA) is asking present members from New England and New York to bring a guest to register as new member ($40.00 registration). Both the current and new members will receive complimentary tickets, while the 40 donated tickets last, to that evening’s “Slugfest at The Sun” pro boxing card, presented at Mohegan Sun Arena by Star Boxing.

Headliner Joe “The Beast” Smith, Jr. (23-2, 19 KOs) is a former amateur standout from Long Island, NY, who is the No. 3 and No. 7-ranked light heavyweight in the world, respectively, by the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association.

All USABAA members are invited to attend a gathering prior to the fights at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar at Mohegan Sun, between 5 to 6:30 p.m. ET, to enjoy food, conversation and reunite to friends in boxing.

“USA Boxing Alumni Association wants to thank Joe DeGuardia, Star Boxing, and Mohegan Sun for supporting our mission,” said Christopher Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Executive Director. “As part of our June membership drive, we look forward to connecting with current and new members of the Alumni Association this Saturday night for a great evening of camaraderie and competition. We also want to thank our members for the support they’ve provided throughout this month-long membership drive and ask for this continued support from our New England and New York members this weekend. You won’t want to miss it!”

Created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing,.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain and e-wallet.