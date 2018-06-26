Eddie Hearn says “deluded” Deontay Wilder has “zero urgency” about Anthony Joshua fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The trans-Atlantic game of ping-pong continues with Eddie Hearn hitting the ball back with a note attached to it claiming Deontay Wilder is “deluded” and has “zero urgency” about signing up for an Anthony Joshua fight.

The Matchroom Boxing boss has urged the WBC heavyweight champion to “stick to [the] facts” after the American questioned why negotiations for the highly-anticipated unification bout had apparently stalled again.

“Let’s just stick to facts. We made them an offer firstly, they didn’t even reply,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “They made us an offer, we asked to see a contract, they refused to send one. We made them another offer, after nearly four weeks they accepted and asked for a contract and we sent them one. If they want the fight they will sign it.”

Hearn voiced his frustrations after Wilder continued to antagonise the British promoter in the press.

“I can’t quite make out whether people are lying to Deontay about the negotiations or he is just completely deluded,” continued Hearn. “I saw an interview with him yesterday saying he is actually two people, Deontay Wilder and The Bronze Bomber, so I’m siding with deluded. It’s not complicated – we have set out the terms of the deal, we put it in a contract and sent it to him.

Hearn is getting pressure from the WBA, who are keen to find out if unified champion Joshua will be honouring his mandatory commitment to face Russia’s Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) in his next bout.

“He has now had the contract a week. We are getting calls from the WBA on a daily basis asking what’s happening, there is absolutely zero urgency from Deontay and his team other than posting silly Instagram videos,” said Hearn.

“The proof is in the resumes and at this stage I believe Deontay and his team do not want this fight.”