Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 24-1 (18) is confident that Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) has the style to compliment his own strengths and will be looking for a knockout when the two meet at London’s O2 Arena on July 28.

The Whyte fight will be the first time Parker has been back in the ring since losing his world title to the United Kingdom’s Anthony Joshua in a unification bout in March. The fight will by the third in a row to be held in the UK for Parker, who up until last year had fought the bulk of his career in his native New Zealand.

“When you are fighting in someone’s backyard a decision isn’t an option for you. As soon as you go there to fight you have already lost unless you get a knock out,” Parker told Stuff earlier this month. “It’s a matter of developing that power in camp so that you can knock someone out.”

In his fight against Joshua the Italian referee Giuseppe Quartarone largely prevented infighting, while in his previous fight against Hughie Fury the cousin of lineal champion Tyson Fury spent more time evading punches than engaging.

Parker is expecting Whyte to come to the party and make a fight of it.

“I think his style is perfect for us,” said Parker. “He comes forward and throws a lot of punches. Sometimes when you focus on attacking the other person you can make a mistake and walk into a big one.”

Whyte is coming off an impressive performance in March a week before Parker fought Joshua when he stopped Australian Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne in six dominant rounds culminating in a highlight reel one-punch left hook knockout.

“He could have taken an easy one, I could have taken an easy one but what’s the point?” asked Parker. “We are in the boxing business where we have to make every fight count and every fight taking us closer to the world title.

“I think if you win this, you are top of the table to fight for a world championship.”