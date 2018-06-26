Terence Crawford says Errol spence Jr fight will happen — just not right now

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank-promoted WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford insists a fight between himself and fellow titleholder Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr who wears the IBF strap will happen at some stage in the future – just not right now.

The 30-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska is coming off a dominant ninth round TKO of hard-headed Australian Jeff Horn at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9, while Spence, 28, destroyed an outclassed Carlos Ocampo of Mexico in a single round at the Star in Frisco, Texas on June 16.

“In the future, it will happen,” Crawford 33-0 (24) said to TMZ Sports. “But right now, you know, we’ve got other fights until that one gets bigger.”

Veteran promoter Bob Arum already has two names in the frame for Crawford’s next defence, expected to be sometime in the northern autumn: unbeaten but untested Jose Benavidez Jr 27-0 (18) and 35-year-old Lucas Matthysse 39-4 (36), who is scheduled to defend his WBA “regular” welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao in Malaysia next month.

When the Texan southpaw Spence 24-0 (21) faced Ocampo earlier in the month some commentators decried the choice of opponent as unworthy; after all, the previously undefeated Mexican’s biggest victory to date was Jorge Paez Jr. It should be noted then, with some trepidation, that Benavidez Jr’s best opponent to date is the same Paez Jr.

Earlier in the month Arum pumped up Benavidez’s tyres with an easy first round KO of previously undefeated power-puncher Frank Rojas 22-1 (21) on the Horn vs Crawford undercard. But with Rojas’s last five opponents have a combined record of 5-12, there is not a lot to be taken out of that performance.

Meanwhile Arum told ESPN.com last week that the likely date for Crawford’s return is October 13 on ESPN, possibly at the CenturyLink Center in the former lightweight and undisputed junior welterweight champion’s hometown of Omaha.

“The Nebraska football team is playing at Northwestern that day, so the game wouldn’t interfere with the fight,” Arum said. “So we’re holding the date at the CenturyLink Center.”

Regardless of who Crawford faces next, it’s unlikely he will share a square circle with his natural adversary Spence until the two have had time to build their respective profiles with the public. Don’t expect to see Crawford versus Spence until next summer at the earliest.