Deontay Wilder launches blistering tirade against Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn on Twitter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Outspoken WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) has given the world a piece of his mind after learning that his long-discussed fight against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) is unlikely to happen next after the WBA put the screws on promoter Eddie Hearn to face their mandatory contender Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) next.

In a tweet storm on Tuesday evening Wilder opened up about how he felt about the situation (extreme language warning):

“Bro these MF NEVER EVER WANTED THIS FIGHT PERIOD!! it’s obvious they showed sign of it when they didn’t want me in the ring. Coward ass MF lead the boxing fans on for 3 months. They held this shit up for this very moment. The world have seen the truth they are Fucking Coward,” Wilder posted on Twitter according to Fightnews.com.

See Also

“All they had to do is say they were scared to fight period. But instead made themselves look like what thye are not stand up guys and fucking scammers. If your scared say you’re scared. He can just be the champ of England fuck them.

“Stop with the bullshit we did it all! you fuckers didn’t want this work you scared MFers . You talk shit but can’t back nothing up you coward and now the ppl see the truth. I’m so happy it’s over now I’ve done my part the world seen that so stay in England with that BS

“Over here we understand and can identify a coward ass bitch. I knew I smelt pussy lmao smdh. I’m so happy the Bullshit is done and p.s. fuck your offer bitch we will have the last laugh I promise you this!!

“I knew I smelt pussy but damn @anthonyfjoshua I didn’t know the odor was that strong you coward ass bitch. Had the world waiting for 3 months playing games just for this moment. You’re not a true champion!! you’re just a weak-minded coward that’s holding hard metal. #Facts

““I didn’t come all this way JUST to come all this way” #BombZquad #51-0 #Letsgo”