Frustrated Eddie Hearn looking ahead to Joshua-Povetkin fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his frustration at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) who he believes is playing a “big game” and says he will now push ahead with the proposed Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) versus Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) fight in September.

“We sent the contract nearly nine days ago now. We’re not even necessarily expecting a signed contract back. We just want your comments. If my fighter wanted a fight, and we received a contract, I would be back with the comments within 24 hours,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Nothing makes sense here at all. They emailed me on Sunday and said we would be back with our comments on Friday. Why do you need another five or six days? They know we’re under pressure from the WBA and it all feels like a big game, to be honest with you.

“It’s very, very frustrating and right now it looks like Povetkin is next.”

Povetkin, 38, is the mandatory contender for Joshua’s WBA title and the Panamanian-based sanctioning body has given the unified heavyweight champion just 24 hours to agree to terms for the fight or risk being stripped of their title.

“I think they have just said enough is enough,” Hearn told Sky Sports when asked about the WBA ruling. “We need to know what you’re doing, you’re mandated to fight Alexander Povetkin, and I think Povetkin’s people are getting extremely restless as well.

“They have been waiting and to be fair to them, they have been patient, but [WBA president] Gilberto Mendoza has clearly decided enough is enough and we’ve got to move.”

Earlier, WBA president Gilberto Mendoza said: “Today the WBA requested an answer from Anthony Joshua’s team regarding his fight with the mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin. The WBA have allowed over a month extension to negotiations with Povetkin and also ongoing discussions with Deontay Wilder.

“It appears the Wilder team have not returned the contract for the fight and therefore we are requesting a date for the Joshua versus Povetkin fight with immediate effect.”

Hearn is concerned that continued speculation about the Wilder fight could be a distraction for Joshua if the Povektin fight is made after the dangerous Russian delivered a savage one-punch knockout of fellow Brit David Price back in March.

“The important thing for us is to maintain the belts and not be disrupted by people playing games or people who want to mess us about, because we’re not going to allow that to happen to Anthony Joshua’s career,” Hearn continued.

“If it is Alexander Povetkin, it will be in September, that’s for sure, and then we fight Wilder straight after, if he signs a contract.

“But the way they are going at the moment, I can’t tell you whether this contract gets signed in 10 days or 10 years.”