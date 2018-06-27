Manny Pacquiao’s coaches surprised by “Rocky Marciano” training regime

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

As Manny Pacquiao 59-7-2 (38) enters the final stages of his training camp for his fight against WBA “regular” welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse 39-4 (36) at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 15, the former eight-division world champion has added a “Rocky Marciano” style workout to his training to add additional strength and power to his legs.

Instead of his usual morning run at the Acharon Sports Complex oval, Pacquiao, 39, opted for a hill run on the steep slopes near his training camp to test his stamina three weeks out from the fight.

“We didn’t expect him to do that,” said new coach Buboy Fernandez, who replaced the recently jettisoned Freddie Roach for this camp, to the Manila Times.

See Also

“Bottom line is, Manny is doing everything just to get in tip-top for this fight. He actually fell short of cutting trees on the mountains like Rocky Marciano used to do during his time,” Fernandez said.

“But you never can say if one day he decides to work on that too,” he added.

Australian Justin Fortune, who has long been Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, considered it a good test for Pacquiao to gauge where his endurance level is currently at. In the afternoon boxing senator went through a fast-paced 10 round on the mitts with Fernandez.

“Manny had just passed the test for his leg power and endurance with flying colors. He had to be tested on how fast he can throw combinations shots in bunches of four up to as many as eight punches,” Fortune said of the routine.

“He passed the test, too, and was even giving and asking Buboy for more at the end of every round. As I have been saying, fighting Lucas is no joke. To beat Lucas, Manny should really be on top of his game.

“And he’s on track. Very much on the way to attaining that.”