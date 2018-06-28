Shelly Finkel lashes out at Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Deontay Wilder’s adviser Shelly Finkel has lashed out at Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn and the way he has handled the fight negotiation for the mooted Anthony Joshua versus Wilder heavyweight unification bout.

Speaking to World Boxing News this week, Finkel gave his side of the story.

“The fact is they didn’t want this fight,” said Finkel. “He asked for $50 million, never thinking we’d come up with it. When we came up with it, he said ‘I don’t want to fight in the United States, I’ll take it for less in the UK’.

“He sent us a bull*** offer thinking we’ll never take it… and we took it. “Then they said, ‘what do we do now?’ Let’s send them a contract. Except, the contract doesn’t have when the fight will be or where it will be.

“But today I get a letter saying; ‘We’re not going to fight you next, but we’ll fight you the fight after that… and it will be April 13 at Wembley Stadium’. So basically, he can tell me next year, but he can’t tell me a date for this year.

“Joshua said on TV ‘that I will fight him next’ – he’s not fighting us next. He also said; ‘I swear if he offers me $50m I’ll take the fight tomorrow’. Well, got him the $50m and he still didn’t take it.

“In fact, they send us an offer which is a flat-fee of $15m with a rematch clause, which we accepted, and then a date of September 15 at Wembley – which they knew was the date for Canelo. So, they never had the intention of doing it. How can you go the same day as Canelo?”

It remains to be seen if we will ever see Joshua and Wilder share the same ring, but as of right now, the fight seems as far away as ever.

In the meantime, Joshua is expected to face his WBA mandatory Alexander Povetkin of Russia in September, while Wilder will likely take of WBC number two Dominic Breazeale on a date to be confirmed.