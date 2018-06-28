Tyson Fury blames Eddie Hearn for Joshua-Wilder falling through, says Matchroom are scared of the fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 26-0 (19) believes that promoter Eddie Hearn dodged a bullet by not agreeing for his prize heavyweight Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) to face Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) in his next fight.

“Eddie wants Joshua to get a few more fights in before he gets chinned by Wilder,” the 29-year-old Fury, who is ranked number three behind Joshua and Wilder by Boxrec.com, said on Instagram.

He added: “I think it’ll happen but Joshua will have to a couple more fights to make a few quid while he can then he’ll do the fight.”

With the proposed Joshua vs Wilder fight falling over this week recriminations have been flying left, right and centre from both teams and anyone with an internet connection. Fury, who is coming off a glorified sparring session with Albanian cruiserweight Sefer Seferi earlier this month after two-and-a-half years out of the ring, chimed in with his thoughts today.

“It’s a very complicated situation, or at least they’re trying to make it that way. Joshua and his team have been offered $50 million, which is about £38m,” Fury said.

“A huge offer to fight anybody. You [could] offer any money to fight Wilder [but] they’re afraid of him. Wilder is all wrong for Joshua and Eddie Hearn knows that.”

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua is now expected to face his mandatory contender Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) of Russia in September.

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, is expected to face WBC number two contender Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale 19-1 (17) in his next fight.

Fury meanwhile will be back in action on August 18 on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson at Windsor Park in Belfast against an opponent to be named.