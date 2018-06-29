Gilberto Ramirez to make fourth defence of WBO crown against Roamer Alexis Angulo on ESPN this Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

This Saturday night Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez 37-0 (25) will make the fourth defence of his WBO super middleweight title when he takes on hard-hitting but untested Colombian Roamer Alexis Angulo 23-0 (20) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma live on ESPN in the United States.

The 27-year-old Mexican won the title from two-division titleholder Arthur Abraham in 2016 and has successfully defended the strap against Max Bursak, Jessie Hart and Habib Ahmed.

“I am very excited to be in Oklahoma because since I arrived in the city I have been feeling the love and good vibes of my countrymen, from the fans and from the family of [Alex] Saucedo [who fights Leonardo Zappavigna in the semi-main event]. Everyone has shown their support.”

“The weather in OKC is like the warm weather of my hometown of Mazatlan, Mexico.”

“I feel that there will be a lot of Mexicans fans supporting me in the arena on Saturday night and that motivates me a lot. I come well prepared to defend my title and bring it back to my country.”

“I want to give the fans a good fight, and I want to show that I am the best fighter in the division.”

For the 34-year-old Angulo, the WBO number 10 ranked 168-pounder, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. The most recognisable name on his ledger is Evert Bravo 24-8-1 (18), a fellow Colombian who has previously been brought in as a punching bag for Seanie Monaghan, Thomas Oosthuizen and Alejandro Berrio. Still, Angulo is well travelled, having fought in the Dominican Republic, Germany, Argentina, Turkey and Mexico in the past and will be undaunted by the hostile crowd. This will be his fourth fight in the United States.

“I’ll give my best. I can assure that the fans will be very happy with the fight. We’ve worked to take the title to Colombia. It’s a long trip and it’s been a strong preparation, so taking the title home is the least we expect,” said Angulo.

“Ramirez is a great world champion, which is why I think it will be an interesting fight. I’m sure he will also be prepared to give his best. I know it will be an excellent fight.”