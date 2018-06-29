The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Connor Parker considers his next contest a tune up for a title test as he targets another win in the ring next month.

Parker will box for the second month in succession when he makes the trip to Stoke-on-Trent to compete at the Kings Hall on Saturday July 14.

He features as part of Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing Promotions offering, on a show which has been titled ‘Stokin the Fire.’ The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Stoke who will also host the Official Weigh-In.

The 23-year-old southpaw plans to make further waves in the super lightweight division with an eighth pro win, after seven victories inside the distance.

The last came over six rounds, for the first time, where he scored a 60-54 points whitewash over durable veteran Ibrar Riyaz, in the latter’s 150th pro contest.

Parker, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, now moves on to the Kings Hall, where he has great memories after winning his first national title as an amateur at the venue.

The Royal Oak Boxing Club graduate claimed a 63kg crown in the 2012 final there and then successfully defended that mantle the following year.

Pro honours are now in his mind before 2018 is out, with Parker determined to put on another masterclass for his supporters before that.

“I got six good, hard rounds in my last fight and it was exactly what I needed, because now I won’t worry about long distances,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I hurt my fists on Riyaz’s head – he was that tough – so I’ve been training with one hand ever since. Needlessly to tell you I’ve been running a lot!

“I’m still fight fit and ready to go again, I wouldn’t be back out again so quickly otherwise. No one would blame me for having a bit more of a rest.

“I’ve had success as an amateur and, hopefully, it won’t be long before I become a champion as a pro. If I can get the win again, I’ll be 8-0 and ready for the next step.

“I’d never forget the Kings Hall, I beat Shane Robinson on points there where it really mattered for me and it will be nice to go back there.

The main event at the Kings Hall will see Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies and Rob Hunt collide for the eight-round British Challenge welterweight title.

The rest of the undercard features Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a graduate of Orme Boxing Club, who won a British Challenge crown in his last outing.

Nathan Heaney, who is Stoke born and bred, is back in action for a middleweight to complete the supporting cast.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling Connor on 07802 347 278. Alternatively, contact any of the boxers on Facebook.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Stoke: https://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/stoke