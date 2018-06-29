Deontay Wilder: “They didn’t even have the British hospitality to offer us biscuits with the tea”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The heavyweight super-fight between WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) might be dead in the water, but that hasn’t stopped the undefeated American from having his say.

The 32-year-old Bronze Bomber has issued an open letter to his fans on social media giving his side of the story.

“Dear Boxing Fans, Well, I tried… I tried to give you guys the biggest fight of your lives, The most exciting fight in world history,” wrote Wilder.

See Also

“The first undisputed, undefeated unified heavyweight champion of the world since (Lennox) Lewis.

“They tried too you know…They asked for jungle deep numbers just to get out of the fight not knowing we were hustlers, so we served’em (The Money’s in da bag)

“Just like a game of spades… What he (Eddie Hearn/Anthony Joshua) do? Just told a bold face lie, he’s not a stand up guy.

“Instead, he wanted to fight in his country, I respect that. They offered me a ‘flat-fee’ (crack head money). Something that’s equivalent to a pack of peanuts, a loaf bread and a jar of honey!

“Look, I represent the dirty south and I am a product of my environment. Bama [Alabama] is where I made it out. This is survival food, so I’m used to it.

“So I said, give me the gun I’ll do it. I just basically took the lowest offer in boxing history for a unified title bout (brain dead).

“My team and I bent over backward accepting everything they threw at us just to find out this boy is terrified of me, p****.

“Three months of tea parties by grown men and they didn’t even have the British hospitality to offer biscuits with the tea! – Damn.

“I said all that past s*** to tell the story and to apologize, I’m sorry guys they played us all.

“F*** ’em! We move forward and the future is still bright 51-0 baby let’s go!”