The World Boxing Organization impacted the Sor Isolina Ferré Center in Ponce, PR

As is customary in the different corners of Puerto Rico and the world, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and its president, Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel,Esq accompanied by former world champions, prospects, Jr. Flyweight World Champion Angel Acosta and members of the Puerto Rican National Amateur Boxing Team, were sharing with the children of the Sor Isolina Ferre Center with motivational messages, educational and sporting gifts, as part of the successful program “WBO Kids Drug Free”.

The Spiritual Director of the Isolina Ferré Centers of Puerto Rico, Sister Mildred Vázquez, said that, “For us, Francisco Valcárcel has been a friend who has never failed us. When Hurricane Maria came, Valcarcel came here fast with his people and helped us a lot. Every year he promises to return and has not failed us. Thank you for following the tradition and for giving a great smile to these children every time you visit us. ”

“Since the beginning of the WBO, we have always been helping the center. I remember that Sister Isolina always told us that we were going to be blessed by our actions and today I can tell you that this was the case. Now we are better and with our hearts full of much love for today’s great activity. As long as I’m still alive, the center will always have my help, “said WBO President Francisco Valcárcel.

World champion Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta confirmed that, “these activities are very good because they help society and give hope to those who do not have much. The WBO will always have my support for these activities. I’m really happy because the kids enjoyed everything”.

In the busy and packed activity, the children received backpacks, bicycles, basketball and volleyball balls and school supplies.

Of the activity participated, the NABO Light Heavyweight champion Lenin Castillo, Interim Latino Jr. Featherweight Champion Yenifel Vicente, Lightweight Latino Champion José Pedraza, along with the former Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón, Yomar Álamo, Víctor Bisbal, Bernard ‘Bimbo’ Lebrón, Wilfredo ‘Bimbito’ Méndez and John’ The Beast ‘Correa. Also the Puerto Rican Boxing Amateur National Team was present with Ashley Lozada, Stephanie Piñeiro, Rose Matos, Angelyris Lopez, Nisa Rodriguez, Oscar Collazo, Yankiel Rivera, Omar Rosario, Luis Rodriguez and Bryan Polaco.

Former world champions Samuel ‘Torbellino’ Serrano, Álex ‘El Nene’ Sánchez and Ángel ‘Cholo’ Espada, promoter Peter Rivera, manager Margaro Cruz, trainers Luis Espada, Jesús ‘Tongui’ Ortíz, Félix Pagán Pintor, and Armando Alamo were also in the activity alongside with referees José Hiram Rivera, José Ramírez,Jr, Ramón Peña and Melva Santos, judges Nelson Vázquez, Luis Ruiz, Gerardo Martínez, César Ramos and WBO legal advisor Gustavo Olivieri, Esq.

About the Sor Isolina Ferré Center:

CSIF has contributed to the well-being, security and socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico since its foundation 49 years ago at the Ponce Beach by Sister Isolina Ferré, MSBT. Its corrective programs and prevention, human development and community development provide solutions to address problems such as school dropout, violence and unemployment and the economic crisis. The different programs and services are offered in 24 towns of the Island, including the region of Ponce, Guayama, San Juan, Canóvanas, among others.