WBO #10 cruierweight Jai Opetaia demolishes Kurtis Pegoraro in two

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-ranked cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 16-0 (13) staked his claim as the best 200-pound fighter in Australia with a second round knockout of Kurtis Pegoraro 11-4 (1) on the inaugural FUTR card promoted by DDP Sports at the Pullman & Mercure Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Friday night.

The heavy-handed southpaw sniper needed just a round-and-a-half to stop Pegoraro dead in his tracks with a left rip to the solar plexus.

“Another display of why I’m the best cruiserweight in Australia,” said Opetaia, who was defending his WBO Asia Pacific title for the first time and competing for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title.

See Also

“I come here and I do what I do, handle business. I just want to represent my country and I want the country to get behind me.”

The 23-year-old Sydneysider stalked Pegoraro from the opening bell, gauging distance and trying to read the rhythm of the awkward Queenslander. Pegoraro, who was coming off a career-best win over Germany’s Eugen Buchmueller 11-2 (8) in China last December, boxed on the move and smothered Opetaia in clinches when he closed the distance.

Late in the opening frame Opetaia landed a fastball left cross followed by a right hook that missed its mark by millimetres.

Midway through the second round Opetaia caught the 28-year-old from Ipswich with a perfectly timed left rip to the body that dropped Pegoraro like he had been shot. Although he did his best to beat the count, the game Queenslander was in no condition to continue.

Referee Phil Austin waved off the bout at 1:25 of the second round.

“I do a lot of that sort of punching in sparring and stuff,” said the WBO number 10 ranked cruiserweight. “It was just a matter of time, I could sort of see it all coming. He was an awkward boxer, coming in from different angles, but it was just a matter of time.”

Earlier in the night Opetaia’s domestic rival Mark “Bam Bam” Flanagan 24-5 (17) was interviewed in the ring between bouts. Flanagan, who unsuccessfully challenged Denis Lebedev 30-2 (22) for his WBA “super” title last July, announced he would be facing once-beaten IBO cruiserweight titleholder Kevin Lerena 21-1 (9) of South Africa in December this year, putting a proposed Opetaia-Flanagan fight on ice.

After his victory over Pegoraro, Opetaia was asked about Flanagan and the fast-building rivalry between the two.

“He knows I’m the best,” smiled Opetaia. “He knows.”