Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian bantamweight contender Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney 17-0 (14) has joined the second season of the eight-man single-elimination World Boxing Super Series tournament due to commence in September it was announced by Comosa AG on Monday.

The unbeaten 27-year-old will face IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez 18-0 (12) of Puerto Rico in the quarter-finals on a date and at a venue to be decided.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the World Boxing Super Series. For me, this is a dream come true,” Moloney said.

“It has been my dream for many years now to become world champion. It is something which myself and my team have been working very hard towards. Now I will have the opportunity to achieve this dream and much more. We now have the opportunity to become a unified world champion, win the glorious Muhammad Ali Trophy and become the undisputed number one bantamweight in the world.”

Moloney and Rodriguez join WBO champion Zolani Tete 27-3 (21) of South Africa and WBA “super” champion Ryan Burnett 19-0 (9) of Northern Ireland in the competition. Japanese phenom and WBA “regular” champion Naoya Inoue 16-0 (14) is widely tipped to be part of the tournament.

“I am going to grab this opportunity with both hands, and I truly believe that we have what it takes to go all the way and win this tournament and become Australia’s next world champion,” said Moloney, who is coming off a sixth round cut-eye stoppage of former two-time WBA super flyweight champion Kohei Kono in May.

“We are not in this competition to make up the numbers. We are here to shock the world.”

Moloney and his twin brother Andrew – a super flyweight contender – were born in Melbourne, Victoria but moved north to Kingscliff in New South Wales last year to link up with renowned boxing coach Angelo Hyder, who has trained them both for their last five fights. Moloney is ranked WBA #2, WBO #2, IBF #3 and WBC #8 at 118-pounds.

“Moloney is yet another exciting addition to Season II,” said Comosa AG’s chief boxing officer Kalle Sauerland. “He is one of the biggest prospects in Australian boxing and enters the world stage and Ali Trophy full of confidence. He is clearly a very determined power punching fighter, eager to impress.”