Usyk v Gassiev confirmed for Moscow

One of the most anticipated boxing match-ups of the year, the World Boxing Super Series final and unification bout between Aleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev, will take place on Saturday 21st July at the Olimpiysky Sports Complex, Moscow, Russia.

This fight sees The Best vs The Best stepping into the ring with each fighter bringing a pair of World titles, as well as unbeaten records, with them to the final.

The winner will be the first to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy, becoming the undisputed unified lineal cruiserweight champion of the world, the first time in history the feat will have been achieved.

London 2012 Olympic gold medalist Aleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) brings the WBO belt to Moscow, plus the green WBC strap the Ukrainian prised from Mairis Briedis after their semi-final in Riga, Latvia in January. Relive the Usyk v Briedis action here >>

Meanwhile, Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs) comes into the final with the IBF and WBA Super titles, the latter was won by the Russian with a dramatic 12th round stoppage of Cuban fighter Yuniel Dorticos last time out. Relive the Gassiev v Dorticos action here >>

