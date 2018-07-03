TwitterFacebook

Ruben Villa Scores Impressive Knockout Win on Saturday Night

3 July 2018
Ruben Villa
Fast rising featherweight Ruben Villa (12-0, 5 KOs) used an explosive sixth round to knock out Ricardo Lopez (7-3-2, 6 KOs) in the “New Blood”main event Saturday night from Omega Products International in Sacramento, Calif.

Villa, a southpaw fighting out of Salinas, Calif., showed off his superior skill set to a sold out crowd that witnessed a devastating knockout win.

Throughout the fight, Villa used a sharp jab to set up left uppercuts and straight rights. While most boxers use the jab as a range finder, Villa uses it to inflict pain on his opponent either by landing it, or sending an unexpected power shot to the head or body.

The 21-year-old also found success on the defensive side, limiting Lopez to very few clean looks.

The thrill ride came toward the end of the sixth round when a multi-punch combination floored Lopez. The Mexican fighter would get up, but it would prove a poor decision. Villa promptly unloaded power shot after power shot until referee Edward Collantes put a stop to the carnage at the 2:49 mark.

“I was landing solid punches in every round,” remarked Villa, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “I knew I would be able to take him out. I wore him down and in the sixth I just let me hands go and I caught him with a lot of heavy punches. I was surprised he got up. He was a tough guy.”

