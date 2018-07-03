The WBO donated to the National Amateur Boxing Team of Puerto Rico

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After bringing joy to the children of the center Sor Isolina Ferré in activity held last week in Ponce, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) donated today, sports equipment for members of the National Amateur Boxing Team of Puerto Rico, who will travel to Barranquilla, Colombia towards the Central American and Caribbean Games. The activity was held at the Olympic Village in Salinas.

The team that will travel to Colombia is composed of:

Rose Matos (51 kg), Ashleyaan Lozada (57 kg), Angelie Lopez (60 kg), Stephanie Piñeiro (64 kg), Nisa Rodríguez (75 kg), Óscar Collazo (49 kg), Yankiel Rivera (52 kg), Carlos Figueroa (60 kg), Omar Rosario (64 kg), Bryan Polaco (69 kg) and Luis Rodríguez (75 kg). The coach is Carlos Espada and Psychologist Carlos Villahermosa.

The games will start on July 19.

Representing WBO in the activity, was its president, Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel,Esq and legal advisor and member of the WBO Committee of Regional Titles Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. Also present was the president of the Puerto Rico Amateur Boxing Federation José “Chiky” Laureano and the director of the Olympic Hostel Eugenio Guerra.