WBA champion Kal Yafai confident he can beat “Chocolatito” Gonzalez

WBA super flyweight champion Khalid “Kal” Yafai 24-0 (15) is confident he has what it takes to defeat former two-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez 46-2 (38) should the pair meet in the square circle one day.

In an interview with BritishBoxers.co.uk, Yafai revealed that his team determines his opponents but said that he would have no problem facing the little Nicaraguan master.

“Not my call to make: my team decides the best route to take and my job is only to deliver,” said Yafai, who won the vacant WBA super flyweight title against Panamanian Luis Concepcion in 2016 and has defended it three times since.

“Chocolatito is a great fighter and has achieved a lot in the sport. I’m very confident I can beat him and have no problem fighting him. Same applies to any of the current champions.”

As recently as eighteen months ago the crafty Gonzalez was regarded by many – including the highly esteemed Ring magazine – as the best boxer on the planet pound-for-pound. But back-to-back losses to heavy-handed but unheralded Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 45-4-1 (40) last year brought Gonzalez crashing back to earth.

The 31-year-old Thai knockout artist holds the WBC title – along with the Ring magazine championship – while 26-year-old Filipino Jerwin Ancajas 30-1-1 (20) owns the IBF belt. The WBO title is currently vacant.

“Rungvisai has the better resume of the two and I think it’s an easier fight than Ancajas. He’s a little cruder and easier to counter,” said Yafai.

The super flyweight division became red-hot property last year the highly successful “Super Fly” promotion last September and its sequel in February this year.

Yafai wants to capitalise on the popularity of his weight class and sees himself fighting in the United States in the near future.

“I love fighting in the UK, especially in my hometown, but my division is bigger in the USA so it is the logical path to take,” he said. “I had a great reaction defending my title in my US debut and look forward to be back there soon.”