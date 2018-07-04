Boxcaster Boxing to Broadcast Shumenov vs. Altunkaya World Title Fight Live on YouTube in North America

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Boxcaster Boxing, YouTube’s fastest-growing Boxing media platform, is pleased to announce that in partnership with KZ Event Productions, it will showcase the July 7, 2018 WBA World Cruiserweight Title telecast, headlined by Beibut Shumenov vs. Hizni Altunkaya, live and free on YouTube across the United States and Canada.

The main event features two-time, two-division, former world champion, Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KO) as he returns to the ring for the first time in over two years in Astana, Kazakhstan. Shumenov will attempt to regain his previously-held WBA World Cruiserweight Title in a match against the #3 rated Hizni Altunkaya (30-1, 17 KO).

Beginning at 6:00 AM ET (3:00am PT), the 3-hour telecast will feature several undercard bouts from Kazakhstan, culminating in the 12-round WBA title main event. The telecast will also be available for On-Demand viewing, shortly following the live telecast on Boxcaster Boxing YouTube channel.

See Also

Vacated by Shumenov in 2016, the WBA Cruiserweight title will place its holder in the thick of one of Boxing’s hottest divisions. Altunkaya, a 31-fight veteran who has squared off against the likes of Krzysztof Glowacki and Salvatore Aiello, will finally get his big opportunity to compete for a world title.

“I am excited to be working with Boxcaster Boxing, YouTube’s fastest-growing Boxing media platform for my fight on July 7th. I am very happy that my friends and fight fans in North America will be able to watch my fight live at no cost and afterwards, too” said Beibut Shumenov, who seeks to join an elite-class of Boxers as a three-time world titlist on July 7.

With massive Cruiserweight names in the horizon, for the victor, such as Usyk, Gassiev, Lebedev, Briedis and more, the stakes will be high at the Barys Arena.

Be sure to get your Boxing fill. Visit YouTube and search “Boxcaster Boxing”. Subscribe now, and tune in live at 6:00 AM ET (3.00 AM PT) on July 7, 2018, to catch all the live Boxing action from Kazakhstan.