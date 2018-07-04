David Price chasing big domestic fight with Tyson Fury in the autumn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former heavyweight contender David Price 22-5 (18) hasn’t ruled out the possibility of facing returning lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 26-0 (19) in the autumn.

Speaking to Sky Sports the 6-foot-8 Liverpudlian revealed his management team at MTK Global are planning a big fight for him once he gets past his next opponent in Bolton on July 27.

“According to my management there could be a big fight in the autumn for me,” said Price. “That’s why it’s so important to get this one done and dusted and out of the way, and then we can start talking about what’s going to happen next.”

See Also

With Fury and Price both now managed by MTK Global, it seems the possibility of a big domestic clash between the two is closer than ever.

Fury, who at 6-foot-9 is one inch taller than Price, returned to the ring after a lengthy absence with a fourth round stoppage of blown-up Albanian cruiserweight Sefer Seferi last month. He is due to appear on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s WBO interim featherweight title defence against Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Park next month.

Price, a former British and Commonwealth champion at heavyweight, says he has had preliminary discussions with Fury about the fight.

“Whether or not it’s something Tyson Fury would be interested in is another story, because you’ve got to look at the risk-reward factor for Tyson Fury, which I’ve spoken to him about anyway,” Price said.

“For him to fight me, I’ve lost five times, would he get any credit for beating me? Probably not and there’s the chance that I could knock him out, there is that chance, although that’s probably how he feels, there is always the fact that I think a lot of people would still like to see the fight.

“It’s probably more interesting now than any other time, because of the circumstances that he’s coming back after a long layoff.

“I’m kind of on the scrapheap in a lot of people’s eyes, so it would be a massive opportunity for me to upset the apple cart as a massive underdog, so I think a lot of people are interested in it for them reasons. I’m definitely interested in big fights like that, course I am, that’s why I’m in the game.”

The 34-year-old Price was stopped in five rounds by leading contender Alexander Povetkin 33-1 (24) in his last fight in March, but not before causing the Russian veteran trouble in the early rounds.