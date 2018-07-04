Fire Fist Boxing Promotions Inks Reyes Jr.

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fire Fist Boxing Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of unbeaten welterweight phenom Mark Reyes Jr. to an exclusive promotional contract.

Living and fighting out of Tampa, Reyes started boxing at age six and went on to have a stellar amateur career. The 22-year-old won the 2012 National Junior Olympics, 2013 Police Athletic League (PAL) Nationals and 2014 Ringside National among many other tournaments. Reyes Jr. had his sights set on making the 2016 US Olympic Team but an injury prevented him from competing in the qualifiers.

As a pro, Reyes Jr. is 7-0 with 5 wins by knockout and is a huge ticket draw in the Tampa Bay area. In his most recent bout, he stopped veteran Javier Garcia in less than a round. With outstanding speed, power and athleticism along with a good head on his shoulders, Reyes Jr. looks to have a bright future.

“It’s a real pleasure to have such a quality young man from the Tampa-St. Pete area become part of the Fire Fist Boxing family,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “He’s not only an excellent fighter but a special human being. I’m looking forward to working with Mark and his team.”

Reyes Jr., who received offers from multiple promoters, is happy with his decision.

“I’d like to thank Jody and everybody from Fire Fist for giving me this opportunity. I’m glad that I was able to impress them in my last fight for them to want and sign me. I also want to give a special thanks to my team and all my supporters.”

Reyes Jr’s promotional debut with Fire Fist takes place Saturday, October 6 at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL and will be for a title.

For more information on Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, please visit Firefistboxing.net

Contact: Matt Yanofsky (Fire Fist Boxing Promotions Publicist) – 551-206-0578