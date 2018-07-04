World Honours Await BCB Veteran Shergold

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB’s Kirstine Shergold challenges for world honours this weekend when she takes on GBU and WIBF Super Featherweight World Champion,

Kallia Kourouni.

The 37 year-old from Devon (5-6) returned to action with a point win in April after a six year absence.

She takes on Greece-born Kourouni (9-1) who is dubbed the Pink Tyson. Kourouni returns to the ring with a new team as the co-feature

on Siesta Boxing Promotions’ ‘Battle at Bracknell’ on Sunday, 8th July at Leisure Centre in Bracknell.

See Also

“It’s a big opportunity for Shergold,” BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson said. “She looked good in her ring return and still has plenty

left in the tank. I think she can cause an upset. We are confident.”

Shergold has gone the distance with WBC champions Delfine Persoon (Lightweight) and Eva Wahlstrom (Super Featherweight) and is coming

off that April victory over UK prospect Bec Connolly.

Tickets are available by calling 07833 317 538.