Nathan Heaney – Pro Boxer

Nathan Heaney is looking to make some noise in the middleweight division as he prepares for his next fight night.

Heaney will be in the ring for the fourth time as a professional looking to build a hat-trick of pro wins at Kings Hall on Friday, 13th July. The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Stoke who host the Official Weigh-In.

The hometown fighter, features as part of Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing Promotions offering, on a show which has been titled ‘Stokin the Fire.’

The 29-year-old has encountered different tests in victories over Darryl Sharp, Emmanuel Moussinga and Sean Gorman since turning over.

It came after a lengthy amateur career with South Staffs Boxing Club, where he took part in 90 bouts before deciding to punch for pay’

Heaney bombed away at Sharp without getting him out of there inside the distance, while Moussinga had to be outworked for him to get his hand raised.

A first pro TKO came at the expense of Gorman, who folded under pressure in round three. Heaney, who has a voicerfious fan base behind him, is targeting more of the same.

He said: “Everything is going well, I’ll be looking to get to, at least, five wins before the year is out and the middleweight division is wide open just now.

“Tyler Denny is the Midlands champion but is getting a shot at the English title, so that belt might become vacant down the line,

“I might not be ready for that just now, but I’m looking to get to that level. I’ve been pleased with my development so far and I need to keep that going.

“I hit Sharp with everything I had and he was still standing, he was a very tough individual. I had to really match Moussinga’s volume of punches, he never stopped throwing punches.

“The Gorman fight came on a televised card (Hughie Fury’s British heavyweight title win over Sam Sexton), I went on just before the cameras started rolling but it was a good experience.

“My fans were outstanding that night, there was a great atmosphere and it was still very early in the evening, Wherever I go, it will be a good vibe with them around.

“I got some really good compliments about the win over Gorman. Mick Hennessey (show promoter and noted manager), called me a ‘lethal body puncher.’

“Gorman couldn’t live that and I’ll be trying to do the same to whoever I’m in with, at the Kings Hall, although I’m not sure who I’m going in with as yet.

“I beat Moussinga at the same venue, so let’s hope I get that sort of test. That taught me a lot, which each opponent should.”

His bout supports the main event at the Kings Hall, which will see Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies and Rob Hunt collide for the eight-round British Challenge welterweight title.

Heaney’s stable-mate Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a graduate of Orme Boxing Club, also features after winning a British Challenge crown in his last outing.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are on sale now.