Salita Promotions Signs Undefeated Russian Super Middleweight Aslambek Idigov to a Promotional Contract

9 July 2018
Salita Promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of Russian super middleweight prospect Aslambek Idigov to a promotional contract.

Undefeated Idigov (13-0, 5 KOs) hails from Grozny, Russia, but is currently training in Detroit with Javan SugarHill Steward at Kronk Gym. The 22-year-old slugger made his debut under the Salita Promotional banner last June, with an impressive unanimous 10-round decision over then once-beaten James Ballard at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

Idigov won the IBO Youth Super Middleweight Title in December 2016 with a unanimous decision over countryman Igor Selivanov.

“Training in Detroit at the Kronk Gym has helped me in many ways,” said Idigov. “I learned how to train like a pro and am learning different techniques and boxing tactics. It has taken my game to new levels.”

Promoter Salita, who is amassing a large stable of promising Eastern Bloc fighters, male and female, says his Russian prospect is developing quickly working out at Kronk.

“Aslambek is a strong, hungry, aggressive fighter. Seeing him improve every day over the last several months, training in Detroit, and his impressive win over James Ballard showed me that he has real world-class potential. At only 22 years old with already several quality wins under his belt, Aslambek is on his way to becoming a force in the super middleweight division.”

