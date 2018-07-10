George “Ferocious” Kambosos promises JR Magboo a world of pain on Matthysse-Pacquiao undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr 14-0 (8) has a few words of advice for his opponent JR Magboo 17-1-2 (8) ahead of their clash on the undercard of the big Lucas Matthysse versus Manny Pacquiao bout in Malaysia this weekend: be prepared for a whole world of pain.

“Magboo will have to look out for absolutely everything,” said the 25-year-old Australian. “He has never seen a fighter like myself. He will be in shock from the first punch I land clean on his skull.

“Listen, if I’m making sparring partners quit in the gym with headgear and 14oz gloves on, when I put them tiny 8oz fight gloves on Magboo is gonna be in a whole world of pain.”

See Also

The uber-confident Kambosos has been in camp for this fight in the sweltering heat of the Philippines where he has been the lead sparring partner for Pacquiao ahead of his headline bout against Argentine power-puncher and WBA “regular” welterweight champion Matthysse at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

As far as training camps go, this is as close to a real fight experience as you can get.

“Working with boxing royalty in Manny Pacquiao has sharpened my game up even more,” Kambosos said. “It’s very rare I find someone as fast, sharp and who moves just as good as I do, so to work with Manny takes my fight game to the next level especially with all the extra one percenters in training.”

The Sydneysider recently made the move to the United States where he has hooked up with trainer Justin Fortune, promoter Lou DiBella and advisor Peter Kahn. Plans are already afoot to match the WBO number 11 and IBF number 14 lightweight with another highly rated fighter in the near future, but the opportunity to box on the undercard of an all-time great like Pacquiao was too good to pass up.

“Personally I want the top guys in the world right now and with my US promoter Lou DiBella these fights are already being discussed for the very near future, but when you’re given an opportunity and personally asked by the great Manny Pacquiao to fight on his undercard you take it with both hands,” he said.

The once-beaten Magboo has a resume typical of South East Asian fighters with a lot of unknown names and records of varying quality. In 2014 he gave the normally durable Virgil Puton his first loss in 11 fights, even dropping him in the third round.

Kambosos has studied his opponent is detail and is confident he has the measure of the 28-year-old “Star Boy”.

“JR Magboo is 17-1 he knows his way around the ring, he’s a tough Filipino fighter who just got an opportunity of a lifetime to fight a world rated fighter and Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner,” said Kambosos. “So I have prepared and expect for him to bring the fight of his life.

“Unfortunately for him I’ve had an A+ training camp and I’m in supreme condition so it will lead to a very painful night for JR Magboo.”