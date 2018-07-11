Split-T Management Signs Undefeated Power Puncher Anthony Barnes

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management has signed undefeated super middleweight Anthony Barnes.

Barnes of West Bloomfield, Michigan has a record of 10-0 with 8 knockouts.

The 27 year-old Barnes began boxing at the age of 15, and racked up an amateur record of 62-10 with 25 knockouts.

Barnes was a five-time Michigan Golden Gloves Champion.

He turned professional on October 12, 2012 with a 3rd round stoppage over Steve Wofford. Barnes has continued to win, and is coming off a 1st round stoppage over veteran Lenwood Dozier on April 13th in Detroit.

Barnes, who is trained by Javan “Sugar” Hill, has juggled his career with being a Process Server.

“I signed with David McWater because he was a straight shooter,” said Barnes. “What you see is what you get. I asked people I know he manages and people who know him. Everyone says good things to about him, which confirmed by what I thought.”

Said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater, “Anthony has movie star looks, and one punch power that can knock any super middleweight out. We share similar thought and a plan on how he can become champion and in 3 years. I see him not only as a champion, but one of the big attractions in boxing”

Barnes will be back in action this Friday night, July 13th, when he takes on Dwayne Williams in a six-round bout on a show that is promoted by Carlos Llinas CLIP Promotions at The MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.