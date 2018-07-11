TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management Signs Undefeated Power Puncher Anthony Barnes

11 July 2018
Split-T Management
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Split-T Management has signed undefeated super middleweight Anthony Barnes.

Barnes of West Bloomfield, Michigan has a record of 10-0 with 8 knockouts.

The 27 year-old Barnes began boxing at the age of 15, and racked up an amateur record of 62-10 with 25 knockouts.

See Also

Barnes was a five-time Michigan Golden Gloves Champion.

He turned professional on October 12, 2012 with a 3rd round stoppage over Steve Wofford. Barnes has continued to win, and is coming off a 1st round stoppage over veteran Lenwood Dozier on April 13th in Detroit.

Barnes, who is trained by Javan “Sugar” Hill, has juggled his career with being a Process Server.

“I signed with David McWater because he was a straight shooter,” said Barnes. “What you see is what you get. I asked people I know he manages and people who know him. Everyone says good things to about him, which confirmed by what I thought.”

Said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater, “Anthony has movie star looks, and one punch power that can knock any super middleweight out. We share similar thought and a plan on how he can become champion and in 3 years. I see him not only as a champion, but one of the big attractions in boxing”

Barnes will be back in action this Friday night, July 13th, when he takes on Dwayne Williams in a six-round bout on a show that is promoted by Carlos Llinas CLIP Promotions at The MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US