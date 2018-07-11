The Original Hollywood Fight Night returns this Saturday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Original HOLLYWOOD FIGHT NIGHT at the World Famous Florentine Gardens Nightclub in Hollywood, California returns to Tinseltown this Saturday July 14, 2018 at 7:00pm.

After a nearly three year hiatus, the hottest and sexiest boxing show in the country is back as if it never left, featuring the same combo of local prospects and international superstars along with the unique atmosphere and live entertainment that made HOLLYWOOD FIGHT NIGHT such a popular event from 2012 to 2015 both inside and outside of the ring.

World of Boxing’s 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist and 2017 AIBA Gold Medalist, Shakhram Giyazov (2-0), and his Uzbekistani Olympic teammate Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2-0), will be part of the international flavor of the show while local undefeated prospects Jessy Martinez (9-0), Rudy Garcia (7-0), Damien Lopez (5-0-1), Israel Mercado (3-0), and Salvador Perez (4-0) round out the card.

As usual with any Hollywood Fight Night show, a contingency of Wildcard Boxing Club pugilists will participate, as popular Hollywood Stuntman Sammy Horowitz (6-3-2) and Middleweight Stephen Picardo (3-1) round out the card. Another Olympian from Ukraine Dmytro Mytrofanov (2-0) and World Series of Boxing veteran from Kazakhstan Ashkat Ualikhanov

(2-1) are also scheduled to appear.

HOLLYWOOD FIGHT NIGHT 12, presented by

PR SPORTS, WORLD OF BOXING, LIGHTS OUT PROMOTIONS, and BASH BOXING takes place on Saturday July 14, 2017 at Florentine Gardens Hollywood, located on 5955 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, California.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hollywoodfightnight.com.

Tickets start at $60 for General Admission and range from $75 to $125 for Reserved and Ringside Front Row seating. A limited number of VIP bottle service tables are also available. Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm. All bouts are subject to change.

Fans unable to attend this saturday’s show will nevertheless be able to tune in and watch all of the action live on CBS SPORTS DIGITAL’s OTT service SportsLive.