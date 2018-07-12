Andrey Fedosov looking to get back in heavyweight title contention

TwitterFacebook

On June 30th, in Phoenix, Arizona, heavyweight Andrey Fedosov (30-3, 25 KOs) returned to the ring with a 1st round stoppage over Francisco Mireles.

The 32 year-old Fedosov was making his 1st start under his new management team, Journeyman Management.

With his new managers, Journeyman Management headed by longtime boxing man, Andrew Zak, along with promoters Banner Promotions and Hitz Boxing, Fedosov will look to position himself in the suddenly hot heavyweight division.

“It took some time, but now he is with his new family,” said Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management.

“Not only does he have a new management team, but now a new trainer in Buddy McGirt. We see him becoming a complete fighter. He is learning a lot from Buddy. And now that he is with our team, he is adding a lot to his game, and we see him being a world champion.”

