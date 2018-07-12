Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin Returns, Friday The 13th!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fast-rising prospects JERMAINE FRANKLIN and WINFRED “Hot Boy” HARRIS will be risking their undefeated records while taking giant career steps when they headline “Night of Knockouts XIII,” next Friday, July 13, at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit. Franklin (16-0, 13 KOs), from Saginaw, MI, will be taking on the unstoppable Craig Lewis (14-2-1, 8 KOs), of Detroit, in a 10-round heavyweight rumble. In the co-main event, Harris (17-0, 9 KOs) and Dorell Van Horn, Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) will go mano a mano in a 10-round all-Detroit super welterweight battle. The four gladiators boast a combined record of 56-3-1, 36 KOs — a winning percentage of 93% with nearly 2/3 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Promoted by Carlos Llinas, remaining tickets to “Night of Knockouts XIII” are priced from $40 to $130, excluding fees and taxes, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 with the first bout beginning at 7:00 p.m..

“I am so happy to be fighting in my home state. It’s been a long time,” said Franklin. “It has been a very hard training camp. Craig Lewis is a tough fighter and I know he is going to be ready to bring the heat on July 13.”

“I love fighting in Detroit in front of my hometown fans. It brings out the best in me,” said Harris. “Van Horn and I are going to settle this cross town rivalry toe to toe.”

Franklin, 24, who won the 2014 Golden Gloves National Championship in the super heavyweight division, won all six of his fights in 2017, with four of them coming by way of knockout. In his most recent fight, on March 3, he stopped Ed Fountain, 29, in the eighth round of their 10-round bout. Franklin will have his hands full against Lewis, 33, who has won eight of his last 10 bouts, with five of those victims falling inside the distance.

Harris, 22, who has become a strong gate attraction in the Detroit area, will be stepping up for his first 10-round fight. In his most recent bout, on April 13, Harris pitched a shutout winning an eight-round unanimous decision over Aaron Garcia. All three judges scored it 80-72 in favor of Harris. Van Horn will be looking to return to the winner’s circle after being sidetracked in his last fight, an upset unanimous decision loss to Henry Beckford.