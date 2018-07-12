Lawal continues rise up cruiserweight ranks on Saturday in Offenburg

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

British cruiserweight prospect Mikael Lawal (6-0, 4 KOs) continues his rise up the professional ranks on Saturday, July 14 at the Baden Arena in Offenburg when he meets Istvan Kun (7-10-1, 4 KOs) on the Zeuge-Fielding undercard.

Lawal, now 6-0, has made a promising start to his paid career. Fighting out of Stonebridge Boxing Club, the 23 year-old from Shepherd’s Bush returns following a fifth-round TKO win over Adam Williams at the Manchester Arena.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and fighting on a big show in Germany,” says Lawal. “It will be a good opportunity to build my experience and grow my profile boxing on another big card.

See Also

“Istvan Kun is a good opponent. He is the type of fighter who likes to come forward but once he feels my power he might want to start taking a step back.”

Prior to his seventh professional contest, Lawal has been in Kiev sparring WBC and WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk as he prepares for his World Boxing Super Series unification showdown with IBF and WBA Super Champion Murat Gassiev.

“Sparring with Usyk has been a great experience,” he says. “It’s given me something to look forward to and made me want to train even harder because one day I want to be in his position. I want to be in the mix with the top guys in the division. At the moment, I’m just trying to gain experience and learn the game, but one day, I’ll be coming for those belts.”

Lawal fights on the undercard of Tyron Zeuge’s WBA World Super Middleweight title defence against Rocky Fielding, which also features hotly tipped British super middleweight Zach Parker and top German talents Leon Bunn and Denis Radovan.

Zeuge vs. Fielding will be shown live and exclusive on Sport1 in Germany and Sky Sports in the UK. Tickets are available via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 (0)1806-533933.