‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue confirmed for Season II

Three-weight World Champion, Naoya Inoue, is ready to compete for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the bantamweight edition.

“It is an honour to be able to participate and compete in such a great tournament,” said the WBA World Regular 118lb Champion.

25-year-old Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) from Zama, Japan is a three-weight world champion, having held the WBA Regular bantamweight title since May 2018, the WBO junior-bantamweight title from 2014 to March 2018, and the WBC light-flyweight title in 2014

And Inoue – aka ‘The Monster’ – is oozing confidence ahead of the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“Of course I will win and as the winner of the tournament, I will continue onto the next journey of my boxing career!”

“We are thrilled to have Inoue on board Season II’s amazing bantamweight tournament,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland. “His stage name ‘The Monster’ has proved fitting; Inoue is an extremely exciting fighter and possesses absolutely extraordinary power.”

“Inoue has become one of the biggest idols in his native Japan and now gets the chance to showcase his skills in the Ali Trophy tournament, the greatest stage of all.”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super-Lightweight, already announced.