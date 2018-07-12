Silva confident ahead of Saturday bout with Lopez

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

When lightweight William “Baby Face” Silva arrived in New Orleans yesterday afternoon, he stepped off the plane and raised both hands in the air.

Every time a plane lands in New Orleans, happy travelers throw their hands up in a pre-celebratory fashion of what’s to come during their time in the Big Easy. Silva’s pose however is one he expects to replicate Saturday evening after he defeats hot prospect Teofimo Lopez when the two face off at New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena.

Silva, 25-1 (14 KO’s), completed an intense training camp under head trainer Jose Rodriguez in Plant City, FL. Originally from Brazil and now fighting out of Florida, Silva is cool, calm and confident heading into his bout with the highly touted 9-0 Lopez, who many consider one of boxing’s future stars.

“Everything was perfect in camp and this is the kind of opportunity I need to show everybody the fighter I truly am. Lopez is a talented boxer but I’ve got a big edge in experience and know what it’s like to be in a big fight. I’m ready or Saturday night and will do whatever is necessary to have my hand raised at the end of the fight.”

Silva’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, immediately jumped at the opportunity for his fighter to challenge Lopez and anxiously awaits Saturday night.

“William needed a fight like this to get him to the level we know he’s capable of. Team Silva has respect for Teofimo Lopez and know he’s rated as one of the top young boxers but William is going to show the world that he’s among the best 135 pound fighters Saturday night.”

Promoted by Top Rank Inc. in association with DiBella Entertainment, Silva-Lopez fight is scheduled for 10 rounds and is for the WBC Continental Americas Lightweight title. It airs live ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 pm E.T. It precedes the WBC interim 140 pound championship matchup between champion Regis Prograis and Juan Jose Velasco.