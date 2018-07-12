Teofimo Lopez battles William Silva This Saturday night in New Orleans and Live on ESPN
Undefeated lightweight prospect Teofimo Lopez takes on his toughest test when he battles William Silva in a scheduled ten-round bout this Saturday night in New Orleans.
The 20 year-old Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, who was a 2016 Olympian representing Honduras, now fights out of Las Vegas. Lopez is the hottest prospect in boxing, and is coming off a sensational 1st round stoppage over Vitor Jones Freitas in Madison Square Garden. Lopez battles Silva in a bout that will take place at The Lakefront Arena, and will be the co-feature on the ESPN and ESPN Deportes broadcast that begins at 7 p.m. ET.
“Time to bring #TheTakeover to the big city,” said Lopez.
Lopez, is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by Top Rank.