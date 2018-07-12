Teofimo Lopez battles William Silva This Saturday night in New Orleans and Live on ESPN

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Teofimo Lopez takes on his toughest test when he battles William Silva in a scheduled ten-round bout this Saturday night in New Orleans.

The 20 year-old Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, who was a 2016 Olympian representing Honduras, now fights out of Las Vegas. Lopez is the hottest prospect in boxing, and is coming off a sensational 1st round stoppage over Vitor Jones Freitas in Madison Square Garden. Lopez battles Silva in a bout that will take place at The Lakefront Arena, and will be the co-feature on the ESPN and ESPN Deportes broadcast that begins at 7 p.m. ET.

“Time to bring #TheTakeover to the big city,” said Lopez.

See Also

Lopez, is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by Top Rank.