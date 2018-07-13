Sullivan Barrera vs. Seanie Monaghan Tickets on Sale Now!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the upcoming slugfest between Former WBC International Light Heavyweight world champion Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) and Light Heavyweight Contender “Irish” Seanie Monaghan (29-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round main event at the Sands Bethlehem Casino and Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Tickets, priced from $105 to $55 and will be available through Ticketmaster, the Sands Event Center box office and by emailing Main Events at boxing@mainevents.com.

The event is promoted by Main Events and World of Boxing and will be streamed live via Facebook Watch as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night series. Fans can catch all the action by clicking here.

