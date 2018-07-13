TwitterFacebook

Undefeated Anthony Barnes takes on Dwayne Williams TOMORROW NIGHT in Detroit

13 July 2018
Split-T Management
-Friday night at The Motor City Casino in Detroit, undefeated super middleweight Anthony Barnes (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Dwayne Williams (6-8-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.

“I can’t wait for Friday because this will be my best fight yet,” said Barnes. “I have never felt so strong in my career, and I am ready to put on a great performance in front of the great fans in Detroit.”

Barnes is managed by Split-T Management.

Barnes weighed in at 171.9 lbs at Thursday’s weigh in.

ABOUT SPLIT-T MANAGEMENT

Headed by David McWater, Split-T Management has amassed one of the top stables in boxing.

Their impressive roster includes:

World Rated Contenders

IBF Super Lightweight Mandatory Title Challenger Ivan Baranchyk

Welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson

Former Bantamweight Title Challenger Antonio Nieves

2016 Olympians

Lightweight Teofimo Lopez

Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell

Bantamweight Antonio Vargas

Undefeated Prospects

Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw, Marcus Carter, Yegor Plevako

Cruiserweights: Joshua Temple, “Mighty” Joe Jones

Light Heavyweights: Joseph Williams, Bortirali Mamajonov

Super Middleweights: Isiah Steen, DeAndre Ware, Isiah Jones, Anthony Barnes, Tyler Howard

Middleweights: Marquis Moore, Raquel Miller

Junior Middleweights: Ardreal Holmes, Hurshidbek Normatov, Fred Wilson, Jr.

Welterweight’s Janelson Bocachica, Poindexter Knight, Mark Dawson, Boubacar Sylla, Brian Ceballo

Junior Lightweight: Erick De Leon

For More information, Contact:

Joe Quiambao at 917-627-6559

