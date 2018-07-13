Undefeated Anthony Barnes takes on Dwayne Williams TOMORROW NIGHT in Detroit
-Friday night at The Motor City Casino in Detroit, undefeated super middleweight Anthony Barnes (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Dwayne Williams (6-8-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.
“I can’t wait for Friday because this will be my best fight yet,” said Barnes. “I have never felt so strong in my career, and I am ready to put on a great performance in front of the great fans in Detroit.”
Barnes is managed by Split-T Management.
Barnes weighed in at 171.9 lbs at Thursday’s weigh in.
