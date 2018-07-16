Manny Pacquiao wants three more fights, hope to bring next fight to the Philippines

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) believes he still has another two or three fights left in him before retirement and wants his next bout to be in the Philippines.

The 39-year-old Pacquiao, who won his twelfth world championship belt on Sunday when he dropped Lucas Matthysse 39-5 (36) three times en route to a TKO7 win, spoke to Filipino radio station DZBB shortly after his victory in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Maybe two or three,” said Pacquiao when asked how many more times he expects to fight. “Maybe there’s another [fight] in November or the first week of December.

“I’ll try to bring it to the Philippines.”

The last time the newly-minted WBA welterweight champion fought in his home country was way back in 2006 when he outboxed Mexico’s Oscar Larios in a super featherweight contest in Quezon City.

The boxer-turned-senator admitted that training to fight the 35-year-old Argentine power puncher was difficult but said that the hard work showed in the results.

“The sacrifice we made was so great, the training we did,” he said. “So it resulted in a good performance.”

This camp was the first time in over 15 years that Pacquiao had prepared for a fight without his regular trainer Freddie Roach after the eight-division world champion opted to use his lifelong friend and assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez in the lead coach role.

“Buboy is training and our pairing is good. Cooperation, hard work, really good,” he said.

Pacquiao admitted he felt in control as early as the third round when he decked the reigning titleholder for the first time in the contest courtesy of a nifty left uppercut.

“We controlled the fight, but we weren’t overconfident,” said Pacquiao. “I really imagined his style. What we did in training accurately reflected his style.”

Despite the one-sided nature of the bout, Pacquiao still found time to compliment Matthysse on his performance.

“Matthysse is also very strong, his punches too heavy,” he said.