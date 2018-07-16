Rocky Fielding claims WBA title against Tyron Zeuge in an upset

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Michael “Rocky” Fielding 27-1 (15) shocked the boxing world with his upset win over Tyron Zeuge 22-1-1 (12) to claim the WBA “regular” super middleweight title with a dominant fifth round TKO of the titleholder at the Baden-Arena in Offenburg, Germany on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Fielding, who holds victories over Brian Vera and David Brophy, was a substantial underdog against the German titleholder who was making the fifth defence of the belt he won against Italy’s Giovanni De Carolis 18 months ago.

“It feels amazing,” said Fielding. “The fact I’ve come to his backyard and stopped him. I’ve been listening to my trainer Jamie Moore and everything he said was on point. I broke him down and Jamie said let’s see where he is after six.

“This was my night tonight, I knew that it was a long road back without winning this. I’ve come on a long way in the last few years, I have the fear-factor back and I need that to win, I had it big time tonight and produced the goods.”

The undefeated Zeuge started well but Fielding took control in the third round and continued to dish out punishment on the fourth, landing heavy blows from both hands. In the fifth Fielding closed the show with a left uppercut that stung the champion, followed by a body shot that felled Zeuge and prompted his trainer, former world champion Juergen Braehmer, to throw in the towel.

“I’ve had a lot of support back home and I can’t thank the fans that have come out enough. It’s been a great week and it’s just ended in great style,” continued Fielding.

“I saw he was tiring early and he wasn’t firing back at me. I countered him and made him miss, and I felt really fit in there.”

Fielding, who is based in Warrington but was born in nearby Liverpool, is open to the idea of a rematch providing it’s on home soil.

“I’d love to defend it in Liverpool – there’s a rematch clause but I can’t see him wanting to fight me again,” said Fielding, who’s only loss was a first round mugging at the hands of world-rated Callum Smith in 2015.

“I’ll have a rest and get back to the family, we’ll sit down with the team and we’ll see what options are out there, but I’m really thrilled and can’t wait to build on this.”