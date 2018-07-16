Top Prospect Michael Dutchover Headlines on July 20 in Ontario, CA

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Michael Dutchover (9-0, 6 KOs), who is among the brightest young talents in the junior lightweight division, takes the next step in his professional career when he headlines “Path to Glory” on Friday, July 20.

The marquee attraction is Dutchover’s first since turning professional nearly two years ago. The 20-year-old out of Midland, Tex. faces Mexico’s Sergio Ramirez (4-2, 4 KOs)from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be in the main event,” said Dutchover, who signed with Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing in 2016. “Everything has moved really fast for me. It wasn’t too long ago that I was on undercards fighting four round fights.”

Indeed, Dutchover has exceeded expectations with the pace of his development. His first six fights were of the 4-round variety, followed by three 6-rounders, and next Friday’s clash, his tenth, is set for 8-rounds.

“It’s the next step up for me,” said Dutchover, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I feel comfortable going all eight rounds, but hopefully I can end it early.”

Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via Thompson Boxing Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.