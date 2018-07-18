Anthony Joshua tips Dillian Whyte to do what he couldn’t and knock Joseph Parker out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) is predicting his countryman Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) will do what he couldn’t and knockout former WBO champion Joseph Parker 24-1 (18) of New Zealand when the pair clash at London’s O2 Arena on July 28.

The 26-year-old Kiwi became the first boxer to last the distance with the big-hitting Joshua when the pair met a Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in March this year.

But Joshua, who added Parker’s WBO title to his IBF and WBA belts with the win, believes that Whyte will press the action more than he did when they met.

See Also

“I’m going with Dillian and I’m going by knockout as well,” Joshua said to Sky Sports UK. “Dillian has got nothing to lose. He’s been screaming at world champions, saying ‘I want to fight here, I want to fight there’ and I feel like he wants to prove himself.

“Parker is strong. Parker can take a shot.

“In my fight, he was on the back foot and I boxed clever, because I’m trying to set up the next fight with [Deontay] Wilder… but I feel like Dillian has got nothing to lose, everything to gain.

“He’s going to go in there guns blazing, and try and knockout Parker ASAP.”

The lone loss on the 30-year-old Brixton bomber’s ledger came in his 17th pro bout against Joshua in December 2015 when he was stopped in seven rounds in a challenge for the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

In his last outing Whyte stopped an out-of-shape Lucas Browne in six rounds a week before the Joshua versus Parker bout. It was a dominant performance but question marks remain over how prepared the big Australian was for the fight.

Parker put on a good show against Joshua but was comprehensively outboxed, winning no more than two rounds in their unification bout. It was Parker’s fourth world title fight and his fourth fight in a row to go the distance.