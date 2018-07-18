KlowdTV to Air Live & Exclusively Usyk v. Gassiev This Saturday in the United States

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On Saturday afternoon, July 21st, the world’s best and undefeated cruiserweights, Oleksandr Uysk and Murat Gassiev, will battle for four world titles and the bragging rights to be crowned the undisputed World Cruiserweight Champ. Both fighters possess perfect undefeated records, tremendous explosive power, and with the winner taking all the major recognized belts, this is the must-watch Cruiserweight battle of the year. This amazing showdown featuring Usyk v Gassiev for the undisputed Cruiserweight championship and will air live and exclusively on KlowdTV in the United States.

The bout will take place in Moscow, Russia beginning at 3 PM ET. “We are very proud to be able to bring this outstanding fight to KlowdTV,” said Robert Herring Sr., CEO of KlowdTV. “I know how much interest there is in this fight from all the interest on boxing sites and social media. The fans have been clamoring for the fight to find a United States home, and KlowdTV is once again stepping up to answer the call of US boxing fans.”

Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) of Kiev, Ukraine is WBC and WBO world cruiserweight champion.

The 2012 Olympic Gold Medal winner won the WBO world title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Krzysztof Glowacki on September 17, 2016 in Poland. Usyk defended the title twice with a 9th round stoppage over Thabiso Mchunu and a 12-round unanimous decision over Michael Hunter.

Usyk scored a 10th round stoppage over former world champion Marco Huck. In his latest bout, Usyk captured the WBC World Cruiserweight title with a majority decision over Mairis Briedis on January 27th in Latvia.

Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs) of Russia, is the IBF and WBA Super Cruiserweight champion.

Gassiev now trains in Big Bear, California under famed trainer Abel Sanchez. The 24-year-old Gassiev won IBF championship on December 3, 2016 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Denis Lebedev.

Gassiev registered a 3rd round destruction of former world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk. In his last bout, Gassiev won the WBA World Super Cruiserweight title with a 12th round stoppage over previously undefeated Yunier Dorticos on February 3, 2018.

KlowdTV is your 24/7 live streaming service, featuring over 30 live channels plus 50 music channels. The fight is free to KlowdTV subscribers.