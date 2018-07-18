Last two contenders confirmed for Season II

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

American Ryan Martin and British fighter Terry Flanagan are ready for the Season II and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the 140lb edition.

“I’m very happy to compete in the World Boxing Super Series and look forward to proving myself against the other top fighters in my division,” said Martin.

25-year-old Martin (25-0, 12 KOs), born and raised in Chattanooga, TN, won several National Amateur Championship before turning pro in August 2013.

Now he sets off to make an impact on the 140lb tournament in the World Boxing Super Series.

“I think Ali is the greatest to be in the ring, so fighting for the Ali trophy is something special for me. It would be a great accomplishment to win the tournament.”

The nickname ‘Blue Chip’ – which can be translated to destined for stardom – fits the ambition of the young American perfectly.

“My height and my speed will be too much for the other boxers in the tournament!”

29-year-old Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs) of Manchester, UK, a former WBO World Lightweight Champion completes the spectacular 140lb list.

“I’m excited to enter this tournament with some of the best fighters in my division,” said Flanagan, also known as ‘Turbo’.

“I’m expecting some tough fights but that’s exactly what I’m in this business for!”

Said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer:

“Martin is among the rising stars of boxing in the US and with his aggressive, entertaining power-punching style he is an exciting component in a sensational Super-Lightweight line-up for Season II of the Ali Trophy.”

“Flanagan is an explosive and very confident athlete with plenty of talent. We are now looking forward to an extremely thrilling Draft Gala in Moscow on Friday!”

Three weight classes will feature in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, Bantamweight and Super-Lightweight, already announced.

On Friday 20 July, all participants of the Bantamweight and Super-Lightweight editions of Season II will come face-to-face at the Draft Gala at the Rossiya Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

Season II Super-Lightweights line-up:

Kiryl Relikh, WBA World Super Lightweight Champion

Anthony Yigit, European Champion and IBF mandatory

Regis Prograis, Interim WBC World Champion

Ivan Baranchyk, IBF mandatory

Josh Taylor, WBC mandatory

Eduard Troyanovsky, WBA mandatory

Ryan Martin, undefeated challenger

Terry Flanagan, former world champion