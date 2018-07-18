Tony Bellew says Tyson Fury is the perfect opponent, also interested in Oleksandr Uryk-Murat Gassiev winner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Fresh off his back-to-back victories over former unified cruiserweight champion and heavyweight titleholder David Haye, ex-WBC 200-pound boss Tony “Bomber” Bellew 32-2-1 (20) has opened up future fights and laid out his list of preferred opponents.

It comes as no surprise that leading the list is lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 26-0 (19) who returned to the ring last month after two-and-a-half years in the wilderness.

“I love the sound of a Tyson Fury fight,” wrote Bellew in a column for the BBC. “I like the thought of gaining revenge over WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson, who beat me in 2013. If I face him and win, I’d have beaten every man I have ever fought in a ring.

“If I fight Fury, I could fight again as I don’t think it will be hard to beat him and that one fight could potentially earn five times more than [Oleksandr] Usyk or [Murat] Gassiev. It’s just plain stupid to not think about that.

“Fury is a perfect opponent for me. I still think he’s a brilliant fighter and a good bloke. But he has never faced someone quicker, stronger and who has this much to his game.”

At 35 the Liverpudlian is getting up there in age and despite opening discussing retirement, he says he still has things left to prove in the sport.

“I do like the thought of fighting Andre Ward and I know he has not retired properly, he’s still in the gym. And finally, there is the winner from the Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final on Saturday,” Bellew wrote.

“That bout, with all the world cruiserweight belts on the line, would be my number one choice in a heartbeat if all of the options paid the same pot of money. The sad fact is they don’t.

“If I fight Usyk or Gassiev I could be the only British fighter ever to hold all four world belts at once. Lennox Lewis didn’t even do it and I love the sound of it. But that would be a very hard, damaging fight. It would have to be the last fight of my career.

“If it’s Gassiev I envisage having to get up off the floor, if it’s Usyk I have to ride through a storm at some stage.”