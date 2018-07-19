TwitterFacebook

Christopher Broker to take on Eric Moon in co-feature bout on Friday, August 10th at SugarHouse Casino

19 July 2018
King's Promotions
Press Release

Super Middleweight Christopher Brooker will take on Eric Moon in the eight-round co-feature bout on Friday night, August 10th at SugarHouse Casino.

The bout, which is part of a full night of action that is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the main event, Tyrone Crawley (7-1) of Philadelphia meets Ricardo Garcia (14-3, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a eight-round battle for the WBF Lightweight Championship.

Brooker of Philadelphia has a record of 13-5 with 5 knockouts.

The 27 year-old Brooker has proved to take-on, and defeat all comers as he has wins over Leo Hall (8-0), John Magda (11-0), Antowyan Aikens (10-1-1), Gabriel Pham (6-0), & Elvin Ayala (28-7-1).

Brooker is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Jamaal Davis on March 2nd at SugarHouse Casino.

Moon of Marietta, Georgia has a record of 7-1 with six knockouts.

The 27 year-old Moon turned professional in 2016, and won his first seven bouts, which was highlighted by a win over Simeon Hardy (13-1).

Hardy is coming off his 1st professional defeat when he lost to Meiirim Nursultanov on November 25, 2017 in New York City.

In six-round Bouts:

Poindexter Knight (4-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on James Robinson (5-11-4, 1 KO) in a welterweight bout

Javier Oquendo (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Joshafat Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Reading, PA in a battle of undefeated Pennsylvania based super featherweights.

Rasheed Johnson (3-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Tony Morris (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in a welterweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Shamsuddeen Justice (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Anthony Smith (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Fresno, California.

Paul Kroll of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against DeAngelo Alcorn (0-1) of Searcy, Arkansas.

Rasheen Brown of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Sergio Aguilar (2-9, 2 KOs) of Homestead, CA in a super bantamweight bout.

Ryshine Collins of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against fellow pro debuter Yeuri Andujar of Santo Domingo, Domingo, Dominican Republic a super bantamweight contest.

James Martin (1-0) of Philadelphia battles pro debuting Jonathan Burrs of Hagerstown, Maryland in a super welterweight fight.

Nicoy Clarke (1-1) Of Jersey City, New Jersey meets pro debuting Jose Nunez of Reading, PA in a heavyweight battle.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com

