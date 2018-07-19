David Benavidez and Jose Benavidez jr.confirmed for fans Meet & Greet

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Current WBC Super Middleweight champion David Benavidez and former WBA Lightweight champion José Benavidez jr. have confirmed that they will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with their fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.

David and José will appear for the first time at this year’s Expo, at the adidas booth (www.usboxing.net) where they will be signing gloves, photos and have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with these two brothers and rising boxing stars. Fans will also have an opportunity to meet their father and one of the best trainers in boxing, José Benavidez sr.

About David Benavidez

David Benavidez is a Mexican-American professional boxer. He has held the WBC Super middleweight title since September 8, 2017 by defeating Ronald Gavril in Las Vegas. David also became the youngest champion in Super Middleweight history at the age of 20. Next fight for David has been reported to be versus former WBC Super Middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell, a great fight that is being targeted for September 8, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. David is trained by his Father José Benavidez sr., and he’s also the brother of former World Lightweight WBA champion and current top welterweight champion José Benavidez jr.

About José Benavidez jr.

José Luis Benavidez jr. is a Mexican-American professional boxer and the former WBA lightweight champion. He is currently undefeated with a record of 25 wins and presently competing at the welterweight division. He is the son of boxing trainer José Benavidez Sr. of Arcelia, Guerrero, Mexico, and the Brother of current WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez. In the late summer of 2016, José was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant while walking his dog in Arizona. The severity of the injuries sustained to his leg left doubt on his professional career. But José was determined to come back stronger than ever. After a rigorous 2 years of rehabilitation of hard work at the gym, José is back and presently a top contender in the Welterweight division.

About adidas Boxing

adidas are experts in the field of Combat Sports. They are the only complete Combat Sports brand offering a complete range of training equipment and apparel for the Combat Sports player. All of the adidas product is researched, developed and combat tested by professional athletes.

The adidas brand has proudly sponsored major Boxing events and was the exclusive equipment supplier for boxing gloves and headguards for Beijing 2008 Olympics, the sole equipment supplier of boxing for the London Olympic Games 2012, the World Amateur Boxing Championships 2009 Milano and 2017 Hamburg.Discover a complete customized experience for fighters of all skill levels. Every glove is built to your specific requirements. With over 16 leather colors, including many metallics, these first customized gloves are a revolution in the boxing world. More info at (www.usboxing.net).

David and José join, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927