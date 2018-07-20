Liam Smith reveals his boxing bucket list

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

LIAM SMITH has revealed that top of his boxing bucket list is to defend the WBO super-welterweight title at Anfield – home of his beloved Liverpool football club.

‘Beefy’ bids to win back his old crown when he challenges Mexican star Jaime Munguia (29-0) at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Smith (26-1-1) believes that becoming the first two-time world champion from Liverpool will mean all roads lead to a big fight at Anfield next summer.

He is a mad Liverpool fan and many of his Saturday’s and midweek evenings are spent sitting in the famous Kop end.

He explained: “I did a boxing bucket list and fighting for a world title in Las Vegas was one of the very last things on it and that is what I am doing.

“I added to the bucket list the other day because the only thing not ticked was to win a British title outright.

“I won a professional title, a British title, a world title, defended a world title and the next one is this fighting for a world title in Las Vegas.

“I put one more on it and that is to fight at Anfield. I had to add something big because when I do beat Munguia, Anfield becomes a big possibility.

“There has been meetings about different events at Anfield and I think they are keen on boxing taking place there.

“My promoter Frank Warren recently did Lee Selby and Josh Warrington at Elland Road, David Haye fought at Upton Park and of course there is Anthony Joshua at Wembley and Cardiff.

“I think Anfield want to get involved and they can with myself, my brothers and other Reds who are professional boxers. It is realistic.

“Anfield have seen what these events can do and me fighting there could be the first boxing event.”

Smith hopes that beating the unbeaten champion who will be making the first defence in the BT Sport televised clash will be a fantastic early birthday present ahead of his 30th next week.

He added: “I have dreamt of fighting in Las Vegas since I was 17 or 18 years old, but it is more than boxing there and I will be gutted if I don’t win.”