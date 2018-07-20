Michael Dutchover takes on Sergio Ramirez Tomorrow Night in Ontario, California

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Talented junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (9-0, 6 KOs) aims to continue the hot start to his career when he battles Sergio Ramirez (4-2, 4 KOs) in the “Path to Glory” main event this

Friday night at the Doubletree in Ontario, California

The pair weighed in at Thursday’s weigh in, with Dutchover reaching the contract weight limit of 133 lbs., while the challenging Ramirez was slightly under at 132.5 lbs.

The marquee attraction is Dutchover’s first since turning professional nearly two years ago. The 20-year-old out of Midland, Tex. is riding a wave of confidence heading into Friday’s fight.

See Also

“I spar with wold champions and contenders all the time so I’m ready to put on a great show,” said Dutchover, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “I put in an excellent training camp just like always. I can go the full eight rounds if I need to, but I don’t think I will.”

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via Thompson Boxing Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please check Banner Promotions Facebook Page , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @BannerBoxing